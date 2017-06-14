BRIEF-Haining China Leather Market says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
DUBAI, June 14 Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat has $200 million to $300 million for new deals, and is looking for overseas investment opportunities in the United States and Saudi Arabia, its chief executive Mahmood al-Kooheji said on Wednesday.
The fund holds the state's stakes in Bahraini companies including Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) and telecoms company Batelco, with a portfolio valued at more than $10 billion.
"We are very confident in investing in the U.S. market," al-Kooheji said in a telephone interview with Reuters.
"We are looking at some business opportunities to invest in the Saudi market. The sectors we are interested in are education, healthcare and services," he added.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Sylvia Westall)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899944 HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based high-standard warehouse owner China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd's (CNLP) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned CNLP's senior unsecured rating at 'B', with a Recovery Rating