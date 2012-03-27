DUBAI, March 27 The former chief executive of
Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Talal Al Zain has joined the $67
billion global investment firm PineBridge to head its Middle
East and North Africa operations, the fund said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Al Zain, who resigned from Mumtalakat last month after
taking the helm at sovereign fund in 2008 having spent an
18-year stint at alternative asset manager Investcorp,
will spearhead the expansion of PineBridge's MENA presence.
Al Zain's appointment at PineBridge will lead the investment
firm's push into the region's equity and fixed income market as
well as access to the oil wealth of the Gulf Cooperation
Council, given its existing private equity capabilities in
Istanbul, Turkey and distribution office in Dubai, UAE.