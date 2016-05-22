DUBAI May 22 Bahraini sovereign fund Mumtalakat posted a 68.7 percent drop in 2015 net profit on Sunday, as the state-owned investor cited impairment losses for the decline.

Net profit in 2015 was $76.3 million against $243.6 million in the previous year, Mumtalakat said in a statement.

Mumtalakat said the reduction in net profit was due to "impairment losses recognised on goodwill" without elaborating. It noted though that the impact was partially offset by a higher contribution from its share of profit from associates and improved operational performance at Gulf Air.

The fund holds stakes in Bahraini companies including Aluminium Bahrain and Batelco, but it has also been increasing its overseas investments in recent months, such as its deal for Spanish aluminium firm Aleastur.

(Reporting by David French)