Sept 12 Legislation that would define municipal advisers won approval from members of both parties on Wednesday and now moves to the U.S. House of Representatives for a final vote, turning up the heat on regulators who have stalled in making their own determination.

All 60 members of the House Financial Services Committee voted for the bill, which specifies exactly who falls under the tougher regulations included in the Dodd-Frank financial reforms passed two years ago.

A proposed definition by the Securities and Exchange Commission released in December 2010 of who qualified as an adviser spawned hundreds of comments, almost all of which said the definition would ensnare too many people in the regulation, many of whom were only on the periphery of the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal market.

The SEC pulled the proposal and has been revising it, which in turn has delayed implementation of other parts of Dodd-Frank.

Representative Robert Dold, an Illinois Republican, decided to put the matter back into congressional hands and proposed the legislation earlier this year. After some in the municipal market raised concerns his bill would eliminate the fiduciary duty for municipal advisers and also excluded too many people from the definition, Dold amended his bill.

"This legislation protects state and local governments by preserving the federal fiduciary duty for municipal advisers, while maintaining a bright line definition that removes confusion in the market," Dold said in a statement.

A corresponding bill has not been introduced in the Democrat-dominated Senate, which could make it hard for the legislation to reach the president's desk.

The SEC is expected to release its definition soon. 