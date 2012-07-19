SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 Defaults and bankruptcies by municipal bond issuers are likely to remain few but the cases of the California cities of Stockton and San Bernardino may signal unwillingness among financially troubled cities to pay their debt obligations, a Moody's Investors Service report released on Thursday said.

"The looming defaults by Stockton and San Bernardino raise the possibility that distressed municipalities -- in California and, perhaps, elsewhere -- will begin to view debt service as a discretionary budget item, and that defaults will increase," Anne Van Praagh, the Moody's managing director who wrote the report, said in a statement.

Stockton filed for bankruptcy last month. San Bernardino's city council declared a fiscal emergency on Wednesday, allowing the city to proceed with a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing without having to seek mediation with its creditors.