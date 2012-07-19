SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 Defaults and bankruptcies
by municipal bond issuers are likely to remain few but the cases
of the California cities of Stockton and San Bernardino may
signal unwillingness among financially troubled cities to pay
their debt obligations, a Moody's Investors Service report
released on Thursday said.
"The looming defaults by Stockton and San Bernardino raise
the possibility that distressed municipalities -- in California
and, perhaps, elsewhere -- will begin to view debt service as a
discretionary budget item, and that defaults will increase,"
Anne Van Praagh, the Moody's managing director who wrote the
report, said in a statement.
Stockton filed for bankruptcy last month. San Bernardino's
city council declared a fiscal emergency on Wednesday, allowing
the city to proceed with a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing without
having to seek mediation with its creditors.