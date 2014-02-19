MUNICH Feb 19 A Munich court on Wednesday
backed plans for a third runway at Germany's second-biggest
airport, which could help airlines clamouring for growth in
Europe's biggest economy to expand capacity.
Airport expansion is a major issue around the world as the
interests of airlines and airport operators trying to meet
growing demand for travel are pitted against those of people who
live near airports and see their property values diminished by
planes roaring overhead.
Munich residents voted against the third runway in Munich in
2012 in a major blow to airlines such as Deutsche Lufthansa
and Air Berlin, which had already been hit by
a ban on night flights at Germany's biggest airport in Frankfurt
and delays to the opening of a new airport in Berlin.
The vote was only legally binding for one year but there is
still opposition to an expansion.
"The ruling... gives Munich Airport a chance to cope with
the growth in traffic that is forecast for the coming years,"
its chief executive, Michael Kerkloh, said in a statement. The
airport handled more than 38 million passengers last year.
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Erica Billingham)