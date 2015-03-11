MUNICH, March 11 German reinsurer Munich Re
said will take a writedown of at least 100 million
euros ($105 million) on bonds from Hypo Alpe Adria's
bad bank Heta in the first quarter, hitting earnings by a
double-digit million euro amount.
"We can't say what the exact amount will be. It depends on
market conditions and further developments," Munich Re Chief
Financial Officer Joerg Schneider told a news conference.
Hypo Alpe Adria grew from a sleepy lender to a regional
power but hit trouble in 2009 after a decade of breakneck
expansion, forcing Austria to nationalise it. It has cost
taxpayers around 5.5 billion euros already.
Regulators this month took control of Heta and imposed a
debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit found
writedown needs that blew a 7.6 billion euro hole in its balance
sheet.
($1 = 0.9463 euros)
