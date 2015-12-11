FRANKFURT Dec 12 Warren Buffett has cut his
stake in German reinsurer Munich Re again, after
warning earlier this year that prospects for the reinsurance
industry had turned gloomier.
Buffett cut his holding to 4.6 percent from 9.7 percent
previously, a regulatory filing by Munich Re showed late on
Friday.
Buffet's companies Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and
National Indemnity Company had cut their holding in Munich Re
from around 12 percent in September.
In May, Buffet told Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that the
reinsurance business was "unlikely to be as good as it was".
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by James Dalgleish)