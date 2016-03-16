MUNICH, March 16 German reinsurer Munich Re
will buy back up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of
its own shares by late April 2017, part of its effort to return
capital to shareholders that it cannot put to work in an
insurance market where prices are under pressure.
The buyback would amount to 5.4 million shares, or 3.2
percent of capital, based on the current price, the world's
biggest reinsurer said in a statement on Wednesday.
Munich Re had already released preliminary results for 2015
on Feb. 4, including its proposed dividend of 8.25 euros per
share, up from 7.75 euros paid for 2014.
The reinsurer expects net profit of between 2.3 billion
euros and 2.8 billion euros in 2016, it said on Wednesday, down
from 3.1 billion last year.
($1 = 0.9018 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Jonathan Gould;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)