* Buyback equivalent to 3.2 pct of share capital
* Sees net profit falling to 2.3-2.8 bln eur in 2016
* CEO says profit target is ambitious
* Shares indicated up 0.6 pct vs Dax up 0.1 pct
MUNICH, March 16 German reinsurer Munich Re
will buy back up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of
its own shares by late April 2017, part of its effort to return
to shareholders capital that it cannot put to work in an
insurance market where prices are falling and keeping earnings
under pressure.
The world's biggest reinsurer said it expected net profit of
between 2.3 billion euros and 2.8 billion euros this year, down
from 3.1 billion last year.
"On account of continuing low interest rates and intensive
competition in reinsurance, this is an ambitious target -
especially because we cannot expect to see a repeat of the
below-average expenditure for natural catastrophe claims that we
had in 2015," Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The company announced on Tuesday that von Bomhard would
relinquish the reinsurer's helm to board member Joachim Wenning
at the annual shareholder meeting in April next year.
Munich Re had already released preliminary results for 2015
on Feb. 4, including its proposed dividend of 8.25 euros per
share, up from 7.75 euros paid for 2014.
The share buyback unveiled on Wednesday would amount to 5.4
million shares, or 3.2 percent of capital, based on the current
price, Munich Re said.
($1 = 0.9018 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Jonathan Gould;
Editing by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)