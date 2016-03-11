FRANKFURT, March 11 Munich Re Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard will not seek to renew his position at the helm of the world's largest reinsurer when his current contract expires at the end of the year, Germany's manager magazin reported on Friday, citing company sources.

Von Bomhard's replacement will come from the reinsurer's management board, with a decision expected at a supervisory board meeting on Tuesday, the magazine said, adding that capital markets specialist Thomas Blunck was the front runner to succeed von Bomhard.

Munich Re declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)