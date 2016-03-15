BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
FRANKFURT, March 15 Munich Re has named Joachim Wenning to succeed Nikolaus von Bomhard as chief executive of the world's largest reinsurer from April 27, 2017.
Von Bomhard, 12 years at the helm, will step down at next year's annual meeting of shareholders on April 26, Munich Re said in a statement on Tuesday.
Wenning, who is 51, joined Munich Re in 1991 and has served on its board for the last seven years, with responsibility for life reinsurance business and human resources. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.