MONACO, Sept 13 German reinsurer Munich Re said damage claims from from the explosion at the Chinese port of Tianjin were within its budget for large losses and so would not affect its forecast to earn at least 3 billion euros ($3.40 billion) in 2015.

Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurer, sees industry forecasts for an insured market loss of $1.6 billion to $3 billion from the explosion as realistic, and the loss will likely be in the middle to high end of that range, board member Torsten Jeworrek told a news conference.

"It will be a large loss for us and many other players in the market," Jeworrek said, adding that while it was too early to give a precise figure, he expected it to be within the reinsurer's notional budget for such losses.

"Whatever it will be within that range, it will not affect our earnings forecast for the year," he said.

In August, Munich Re said it expected to earn at least 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in net profit this year despite heavy price competition and an uncertain environment, compared with previous guidance of between 2.5 billion and 3 billion and with 3.15 billion in 2014. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Edward Taylor)