DUESSELDORF, Germany June 1 Reinsurer Munich Re unveiled a sweeping restructuring at insurance unit Ergo on Wednesday, including cutting a net 13 percent of the unit's German workforce, in a bid to return the insurer to profit amid rock-bottom interest rates.

Ergo, the country's second biggest insurer, will trim a net 1,835 jobs of its current staff of 14,320 by 2020, with much of the losses slated for its sales force, unit head Markus Riess told a journalist briefing.

The move is aimed at saving 280 million euros ($312 million)in costs from 2020, Riess said, adding that Ergo should be clearly back in profit in 2017 after posting a slight loss this year.

Munich Re warned last month that it expected high costs to restructure Ergo.

The reinsurer trimmed its forecast for this year's group net profit to 2.3 billion euros, from a previous range of 2.3-2.8 billion, to take account of the Ergo revamp.

($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)