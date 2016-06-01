* Ergo Germany axes 13 pct on net basis, 17 pct gross

By Alexander Hübner

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 1 Munich Re's insurance business Ergo unveiled a deep restructuring on Wednesday in a bid to return to profit, cutting 13 percent of its German workforce and setting out plans to launch a digital insurer and a revamped product line.

Ergo, Germany's second-biggest insurer, will trim a net 1,835 jobs out of its current staff of 14,320 by 2020, with many of the losses slated for its sales force, Ergo head Markus Riess told a journalists' briefing.

Job cuts have been on Ergo's agenda for months but German services trade union Verdi called them completely unacceptable on Wednesday, estimating that around 3,000 jobs in total were in danger.

"These plans are so ruthless that a socially acceptable implementation of them is hardly possible," said Frank Fassin, Verdi's representative for Ergo.

"It can be expected that these measures will meet with considerable resistance," Verdi added in a statement.

The restructuring aims to save 280 million euros ($312 mln) in costs by 2020, Riess said, adding that Ergo should be clearly back in profit in 2017 after posting a slight loss this year.

Ergo said it had now started talks with the unions and expected them to last several months.

"Clearly there is no green light from the trade unions at this point in time," Riess told a conference call for analysts.

Ergo recorded a 227 million euro loss for 2015, hurt by the impact of low interest rates on its life insurance business as well as a rise in damage claims from storms and floods.

"From 2021 at the latest, Ergo expects its annual net profits to contribute more than 500 million euros to Munich Re's result on a long-term basis," the company said.

Ergo plans to launch a purely digital insurance company with its own brand in 2017, starting with a motor insurance product. It also pledged to roll out new, efficient products that would allow more rapid response times and personal advice.

Munich Re warned last month that it expected high costs to restructure Ergo and trimmed its forecast for this year's group net profit to 2.3 billion euros, from a previous range of 2.3-2.8 billion, to take account of the revamp. ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan Fenton)