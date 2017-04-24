FRANKFURT, April 24 Shareholders should vote
against Munich Re's pay policy for its management
board at the German reinsurer's annual meeting on Wednesday,
shareholder adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS)
said.
ISS said Munich Re's pay packages for its board were not
transparent enough and also said that while performance criteria
were disclosed, there was only "vague information" on the
targets.
“As only the supervisory board is privy to these targets,
shareholders are unable to evaluate what it means for these
targets to be achieved,” ISS said in a report for Munich Re
shareholders.
Munich Re said in a statement on Monday that it does not
publish information on management targets because of the
relevance of such information for competitors.
Bluechip companies across Europe have been reigning in
executive pay in response to pressure from shareholders who have
become increasingly critical of "fat cat" pay deals.
Earlier this month, BP cut chief executive Bob
Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent after shareholders
opposed the oil company's pay plans.
ISS, which has considerable influence over shareholder
opinion, also highlighted that Munich Re's supervisory board was
allowed to adjust variable pay, while European market standards
dictate that compensation policy should avoid discretionary
compensation.
In addition, ISS expressed concern that some members of the
Munich Re's compensation committee had served on the company’s
board for as long as 17 years, throwing into question the
committee’s independence.
"Sitting on a supervisory board for such a long time – and
partly even on the compensation committee – could pose the risk
of limiting or losing a director's independent assessment," ISS
said.
(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by David Clarke and Jane
Merriman)