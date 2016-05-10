BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT May 10 Munich Re does not intend to cut back on its dividend or share buybacks, the German reinsurer's chief financial officer said on Tuesday, after the company trimmed its 2016 net profit forecast in view of a weak first quarter.
Even if profit should come in below 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the company would stick with its at least stable dividend and planned share buybacks, CFO Joerg Schneider said in a conference call.
Schneider said that the reinsurer's dividend for this year would at least be equal, or even slightly above, last year's payment. Its dividend for 2015 is 8.25 euros per share, and it is to start share buybacks totalling 1 billion euros soon.
($1 = 0.8782 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.