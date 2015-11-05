FRANKFURT Nov 5 Munich Re expects a "sideways movement" in results next year and will give a specific forecast when it releases full year earnings for 2015, its Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday.

"I don't see a sea change in insurance markets," Joerg Schneider told a conference call with journalists, adding that he expected a stabilisation in reinsurance prices and a mixed picture among insurance segments.

"We are cautiously optimistic," he said.

The company, which targets net profit of at least 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, is due to release 2015 results on Feb. 4, 2016.

