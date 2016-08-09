MUNICH Aug 9 German reinsurer Munich Re said it was on track for its full-year earnings goal after net profit fell by less than expected in the second quarter, helped by realised gains on investments offsetting higher claims from natural disasters.

Quarterly net profit was 974 million euros ($1.1 billion), down 9 percent from a year earlier and above the highest forecast of 590 million in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. The average forecast in the poll was 484 million.

Operating profit fell 20 percent but was also above the highest forecast in the poll.

($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)