FRANKFURT Nov 5 German reinsurer Munich Re
missed expectations with net profit of 520 million
euros ($564.77 million) in the third quarter, as volatile
capital markets hit investment income.
Quarterly net profit of 670 million euros had been expected,
the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages
showed.
The world's largest insurer nevertheless stuck to its full
year goal of earning at least 3 billion euros in net profit.
"The capital market turbulences have left their mark on the
investment result, with below-average realised gains on
disposals, write-downs of equities, and losses from derivative
hedging instruments," Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider
said in a statement on the third quarter results on Thursday.
