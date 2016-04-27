* Says Q1 earnings to be below year-earlier level
* Says will have to take write-downs in Q1
* Says 2016 profit target ambitious
* Share price 4 percent lower, biggest Dax index decliner
By Irene Preisinger
MUNICH, April 27 Munich Re warned on
Wednesday that it expects to report a sharp drop in profits for
the first three months of 2016 and its full-year target was now
looking "ambitious", pushing the German reinsurer's share price
sharply lower.
Capital markets were very volatile at the start of the year,
keeping equity markets under pressure and prompting Munich Re to
take writedowns on the value of its investment portfolio, Chief
Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard told shareholders at their annual
meeting.
Declining income from investments, falling reinsurance
prices and the likelihood that natural catastrophe claims will
not remain at recent, unusually low levels, are creating
earnings headwinds, he said.
The world's largest reinsurer, which is due to announce
first-quarter results on May 10, had been aiming for a net
profit this year of 2.3-2.8 billion euros ($2.6-3.2 billion),
down from 3.1 billion euros in 2015.
But von Bomhard urged shareholders to temper their
expectations, particularly as the target does not include
restructuring costs at insurance unit Ergo, due to be unveiled
in the second quarter.
"You must not assume that in 2016 we will once again beat
our full-year target. From today's point of view it looks very
ambitious," von Bomhard said.
"At best, we can reckon with a stabilisation of reinsurance
prices at a low level this year, if at all," he added.
KBW analyst William Hawkins said von Bomhard's warning
pointed to a first-quarter net profit coming in at some 200
million euros below the consensus of analysts' forecasts of
about 700 million.
Munich Re's shares were down nearly 4 percent at 173.60
euros by 1030 GMT, the biggest decliner in the Dax index
, which was up 0.4 percent.
"We think the group is guiding towards the low end of the
2.3-2.8 billion euro range and more firmly warning that even the
low end could be breached," Hawkins said in a note to clients.
($1 = 0.8840 euros)
