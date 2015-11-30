* Solvency II risk capital rules take effect Jan. 1
* Insurers benefit by working with strong reinsurers
* Delta Lloyd raising capital to boost solvency
(Adds executive comment, context, detail)
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Nov 30 German reinsurer Munich Re
said it expects to generate more business as a result
of new risk capital rules known as Solvency II, which take
effect on Jan. 1.
The world's largest reinsurer said on Monday insurance
companies would have to manage their capital requirements under
the new rules and would turn to strongly capitalised reinsurers
as partners.
"As a reinsurer with a very good rating, this is an
advantage because the capital requirements for primary insurers
will be lower than with other reinsurers," Munich Re Chief Risk
Officer Bernhard Kaufmann said.
Many insurance companies, particularly life insurers, are
still scrambling to make sure their systems and capital are up
to the new rules when they come into force in four weeks' time.
Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd on Monday said it planned
to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) through a rights issue
to resolve doubts about its solvency level that contributed to a
slump in its share price earlier in the year.
Reinsurers help insurance company clients shoulder the risk
of big claims such as for hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange
for part of the premium. Insurers can lighten the capital burden
of counterparty default risk under Solvency II by working with a
strong reinsurer, or by shifting catastrophe risk to it, for
example.
Munich Re calculated its economic solvency ratio, which
compares its capital on hand with the amount of buffer the rules
say it should hold for the risks on its books, at 260 percent as
at the end of the third quarter. Peer Hannover Re has
said it wants to keep its Solvency II ratio above 200 percent.
Solvency II is one of several new areas, including cyber
insurance and consulting services, helping to generate a total
of around 400 million euros in annual premiums for Munich Re.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
Mark Potter)