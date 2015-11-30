FRANKFURT Nov 30 Munich Re is sticking to its forecast for full year net profit of at least 3 billion euros ($3.17 billion), Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said on Monday.

"I have no reason to correct our 'at least 3 billion' but I would not expect us to go far above," Schneider told analysts at a presentation on the EU's Solvency II risk capital rules, which take effect on Jan. 1.

"We have seen a couple of major losses but not very serious ones (since early November) so it seems the benign level is continuing to some extent," he said, referring to the low level of big damage claims this year.

In addition, capital market developments have not been negative so far and there was also the likelihood of substantial claims and tax reserve releases in the final weeks of the year, all of which was helping the world's biggest reinsurer stay on target for earnings this year, he said. ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)