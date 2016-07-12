FRANKFURT, July 12 The death toll from natural
disasters such as earthquakes, storms and forest fires dropped
sharply worldwide in the first six months of 2016 but the bill
has risen, the world's largest reinsurance company Munich Re
said on Tuesday.
The economic cost of such events rose about a fifth to $70
billion, Munich Re said but below the average figure for the
last 10 years of $92 billion.
The cost of natural disasters reflects the bill for
rebuilding houses and infrastructure. The lower death toll is
because there have been fewer natural disasters in developing
countries, which tend to have the highest casualties.
Insurance covered $27 billion of the half year's losses
compared with a long-term average of $15 billion, Munich Re's
data showed. The figures support the industry's view that much
of the world remains under-insured and that insurance could play
a greater role in supporting economic recovery after a disaster.
The premiums for reinsuring natural catastrophe risk tend to
fluctuate in line with the payout levels.
The number of people killed totalled 3,800 in the first half
of 2016, compared with 21,000 a year ago, with an earthquake in
Ecuador killing almost 700, making it the worst in terms of
fatalities.
While insurance coverage in developing countries remains at
very low levels, the Western world also showed stark differences
in buying protection against losses tied to natural disasters.
A quarter of the $25 billion in losses caused by two
earthquakes in Japan -- the most devastating event in economic
terms in the first half -- was insured.
In Europe, half of the $6.1 billion in the damage caused by
storms is being paid by insurance companies, while three
quarters of the $12.3 billion and $3.6 billion bills left by
storms in the Texas region as well as from wildfires in Canada
were insured.
Reinsurance companies such as MunichRe and rival Swiss Re
help insurance companies cover the cost of major
damage claims in exchange for part of the premiums their
insurance company clients pay.
