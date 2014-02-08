BERLIN Feb 8 Preparation for new solvency rules
due in 2016 will cost Munich Re, the world's biggest
reinsurer, another 100 million euros ($136 million), Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing finance chief
Joerg Schneider.
The new industry rules, known as Solvency II, aim to better
protect consumers by requiring insurers to match their capital
buffers more closely with the risks on their books.
Measures taken in preparation for Solvency II, such as
upgrading the firm's IT system, have already cost Munich Re
between 200-300 million euros in the past decade, the CFO told
the newspaper in an interview.
On Feb. 4, Munich Re hiked its dividend to 7.25 euros per
share from 7.00 euros previously, after unveiling a preliminary
2013 net profit of 3.3 billion euros that beat forecasts.
($1 = 0.7343 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)