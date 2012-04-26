MUNICH, April 26 Munich Re expects
net profit of more than 750 million euros ($989 million) in the
first quarter, above expectations, helped by a drop in big
damage claims and financial market tensions, its chief executive
said on Thursday.
The figure is well above the 681 million euro average
expectation of analysts' forecasts in data compiled by Thomson
Reuters. Munich posted a loss of around 948 million euros in the
year-earlier quarter.
"We assume that we've earned more than 750 million euros in
quarterly profit," Nikolaus von Bomhard said in the text of a
speech to the annual meeting of shareholders.
The world's biggest reinsurer repeated that it sees net
profit rebounding to around 2.5 billion euros this year from 712
million last year, when results were hit by a slew of natural
disasters and financial market disruption from the euro zone
debt crisis.
Data from StarMine, which weights analyst forecasts
according to their track record, show Munich Re trading at 7.7
times 12-month forward earnings, on par with world No. 3
reinsurer Hannover Re but at a discount to Swiss Re's
multiple of 9.0.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Jonathan Gould)