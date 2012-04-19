FRANKFURT, April 19 Munich Re's
primary insurance unit Ergo is set for a big restructuring
effort to cut costs and potentially jobs, Germany's Manager
Magazin reported, citing company sources.
The magazine quoted a company source as saying the revamp
would be on the scale of a restructuring carried out in 2008,
which involved savings of 180 million euros ($236 million) and
the loss of 1,800 jobs.
An Ergo spokeswoman said the company was working to improve
its sales processes and client advisory services but that no
decisions had yet been taken.
Furthermore, the revamp in 2008 had started with the goal of
slashing the company's cost ratio.
"We do not have any similarly sized target in the current
sales initiative. It is not a cost-cutting exercise but
primarily about improving sales advice," the spokeswoman said.
($1 = 0.7621 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Dan Lalor)