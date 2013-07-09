FRANKFURT, July 9 The floods that engulfed Germany last month may have been the country's costliest natural disaster on record, an executive of the world's biggest reinsurer Munich Re was quoted by a German newspaper as saying.

"The final size of claims is not yet clear, but it is well possible that it will end up being the most expensive natural catastrophe in German history," Peter Hoeppe, head of the firm's Geo Risks Research/Corporate Climate Centre, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung's Tuesday edition.

Peer Swiss Re said on Monday the June floods that hit central Europe may cost insurance companies $3.5-4.5 billion, more than was paid out for the last major washout in 2002 but only half of one previous estimate.

The forecast from Swiss Re compares to an earlier warning from a damage modelling agency that losses could top $8 billion.

Reinsurers like Munich Re and Swiss Re help insurance company customers cover the cost of major damage claims like floods, hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Miral Fahmy)