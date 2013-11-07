BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
FRANKFURT Nov 7 The fourth quarter has gone well so far for Munich Re, underpinning the German reinsurer's confidence of reaching its goal of earning 3 billion euros ($4.06 billion) in net profit this year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent