* Targets 2012 net profit of around 2.5 bln euros
* Sees further earnings rise in 2013
* Shares up 2.4 pct, outpace European insurers
(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Christian Kraemer
MUNICH, March 13 Munich Re is
on course for a net profit of 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion)
this year as the risk of further painful writedowns on euro zone
government bonds diminishes, it said on Tuesday, pushing its
share up by more than 3 percent.
The world's biggest reinsurer expects earnings to more than
triple this year after it paid out billions in damage claims for
natural disasters in 2011 and saw its investments hammered by
the euro zone debt crisis.
The bond swap deal struck between Greece and its private
sector creditors and political moves to help the beleaguered
Mediterranean state were steps in the right direction, said
Munich Re Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard.
"I see the risk of contagion as substantially lower than a
year ago," he told a news conference.
Earlier, Munich Re said it expected only a minor hit to 2012
results from a deal at the weekend in which Greece swapped its
privately held bonds for new, longer-maturity paper with less
than half the nominal value, a move that cut Greece's debt by
more than 100 billion euros.
Munich Re took writedowns of 1.2 billion euros on its Greek
bond portfolio in 2011, heightening the pain from unusually
large natural catastrophe payouts for earthquakes in Japan and
New Zealand, floods in Thailand and a hurricane strike in the
United States.
The company, which competes with Swiss Re and
Hannover Re, also said it expected reinsurance prices
to rise in the months ahead in the wake of the disasters and
predicted group earnings should continue growing in 2013.
JP Morgan analyst Michael Huttner said the Munich Re's focus
on its underwriting was encouraging.
"We believe the quality of earnings will improve more than
we believe the market estimates," Huttner said in a note to
clients, adding that he sees net profit at more than 2.8 billion
this year.
Analysts' consensus forecast according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S is in line with the company's 2.5 billion euro guidance.
Munich Re's shares rose by as much as 3.3 percent and were
up 2.4 percent at 111.30 euros by 1345 GMT, outpacing a 1.4
percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index.
Data from StarMine, which weights analyst forecasts
according to their track record, showed Munich Re trading at 7.8
times 12-month forward earnings, a discount to Swiss Re's
multiple of 8.9 but a slight premium to Hannover Re at 7.5.
The company had already released its headline financial
results for 2011 on Feb. 2, including net profit and expected
dividend.
LOW INTEREST RATES A DRAG
Despite the lower risk of contagion from Greece, financial
market uncertainty and low bond yields would continue to hamper
investment income, Munich Re said.
"We do not anticipate any rapid and significant increase in
capital market interest rates; regular income from our
investments is therefore likely to be relatively low - at just
under 4 percent overall - for the financial years 2012 and
2013," the reinsurer said.
To counter the drag from low interest rates, the reinsurer
is diversifying its investments, trimming its exposure to
government bonds in developed countries and raising its holdings
of corporate and emerging market bonds, commodities and possibly
equities.
It is also investing in renewable energy and plans to pump
around 1.5 billion euros into transport, utilities and
communications infrastructure projects in the medium term.
Low interest rates are hurting life insurers, who have sold
policies with guaranteed returns to customers and are now
finding it hard to earn enough from investments to meet their
promises.
"Life insurance is not built for low interest rates," von
Bomhard said in response to a question on the group's ERGO
insurance unit.
"The situation is definitely not acutely difficult for us
because we take a long-term view of the business, but under
risk-return considerations it is the weakest link in the chain
right now," he said.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David
Holmes and Mark Potter)