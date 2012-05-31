COLOGNE, Germany May 31 Munich Re expects no substantial hit from two earthquakes that struck Italy this month, the company's board member in charge of reinsurance business said on Thursday.

"It won't be a significant loss for Munich Re," Torsten Jeworrek told reporters on the margins of a reinsurance conference at the Cologne University of Applied Sciences.

It was too early to tell if it would count as a 'major claim' with damage claims of 10 million euros ($12.4 million) or more, he added.

The world's biggest reinsurer expects the insured market loss from each quake to be in the low triple-digit million euros, or around 200-300 million each, Jeworrek said.

Risk-modelling agency Eqecat on Wednesday said it expected insurers could have to pay out as much as 700 million euros as a result of earthquakes that hit northern Italy this month.

