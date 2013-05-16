FRANKFURT May 16 Emerging markets will see the
highest growth in premiums for insurance companies this year and
next, while Europe lags, according to the world's biggest
reinsurer, Munich Re.
In a study published on Thursday, Munich Re forecast growth
in property-casualty insurance premiums of about 6 percent in
Eastern Europe and Latin America in 2013-2014.
"In many parts of Asia, such as China and India, real growth
rates could be as high as 10 percent or more," it said.
Life insurance premiums are set to grow at double-digit
percentage rates in many Asian and Latin American countries over
the same period, the study added.
Economic recovery is driving the overall pick up in demand
for insurance, Munich Re said, pointing out that life insurance
globally was set to see a rebound after suffering an
inflation-adjusted contraction in premiums over the last two
years.
Europe is likely to see only moderate premium growth this
year, especially in life insurance, in the wake of the sovereign
debt crisis. Inflation-adjusted premiums in euro area peripheral
countries may fall this year, with most European countries
seeing a slow return to growth in 2014.
The reinsurer, whose business is to help insurance companies
shoulder the burden of large damage claims in exchange for part
of their premiums, also made market projections out to 2020.
It predicted the global property-casualty market would grow
by 50 percent to 1.85 trillion euros ($2.4 trillion), compared
with 2012.
The global life insurance market would grow by almost
two-thirds to 3.1 trillion euros over the same period, it said.
The largest insurance markets in 2020 would remain the
United States and Japan, with China moving to third place from
around sixth place in 2010.
($1 = 0.7775 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mark Potter)