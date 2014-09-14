MONACO, Sept 14 Munich Re expects
competitors to put up a tough fight for business in coming
months as reinsurers jostle over market share in renewing annual
contracts with insurance company clients, it said on Sunday.
"The environment for the start of negotiations ... is still
dominated by strong competition and extremely low interest rates
for investments," the world's largest reinsurer said in a
statement.
Reinsurers, who help insurance companies pay big claims for
storm or earthquake damage in exchange for part of the profit,
renew billions of dollars in contracts each year on Jan. 1. The
sector has seen its pricing power weaken relative to insurers,
with prices for covering natural catastrophe risks falling by
double-digit levels.
Low payouts for natural catastrophe claims in the last
couple of years have prompted insurers to demand a better deal
and many reinsurers have cut prices in a bid to keep clients.
Munich Re argued it was a mistake for reinsurers to engage
in competitive price cuts.
"In our business, if your thinking is short-term, you pay a
high price later," Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek said
at an annual industry meeting in the Mediterranean resort of
Monte Carlo.
Big losses may not occur every year, but the premium still
needed to be adequate over the long term, he said.
Munich Re would focus on maintaining profitability in its
underwriting, developing new products and reacting flexibly to
changes in its business environment, whether in reinsurance or
its insurance arm, Ergo, Jeworrek said.
"We will continue to resist pricing pressures and withdraw
from business if necessary," he added.
Munich Re, whose rivals include Swiss Re and
Hannover Re, predicted a moderate rise in demand for
property-casualty insurance, based on rising market penetration
and the increasing value of insured assets.
Europe and North America would see annual growth of 1
percent over the next three years, while Asia-Pacific and Latin
America would see growth of 3 percent and 4 percent,
respectively, over the same period, the reinsurer predicted.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze and
David Holmes)