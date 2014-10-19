FRANKFURT Oct 19 The world's largest reinsurer
Munich Re expects it will be tough to maintain
current profit levels in 2015 due to lower prices as a result of
increasing competition, according to a newspaper report.
"Prices have come down in 2014 after negotiations with our
customers and that will have an effect on 2015," the group's
financial chief Joerg Schneider was quoted as saying by German
newspaper Handelsblatt.
"For that reason it will be tough to maintain profit at
current levels," Schneider added.
The remarks come only weeks after the reinsurer warned of
tough price competition in coming months as peers jostle for
market share, prompting the group to intensify efforts to find
new business areas.
Munich Re has targeted a net profit of 3 billion euros ($3.8
billion) in 2014 and made no change to this in August, when it
published second-quarter results.
Analysts on average anticipate a 2.9 billion euro net profit
for Munich Re in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data, with
individual estimates ranging from 2.4 billion to 3.3 billion.
In the last 30 days, four out 26 analysts who cover the
stock have downgraded their estimates for net profit in 2015 by
an average of almost 3 percent, the data also showed.
(1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Holmes)