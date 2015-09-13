* Munich Re sees "decreasing intensity" in price pressure
* Prices, conditions still pressured across the board
* Slump undermine profits, possibly industry ratings -Fitch
(Adds broker, credit rating agency comment, context)
MONACO, Sept 13 German reinsurer Munich Re
on Sunday said downward pressure on reinsurance
prices had slowed but not stopped, a view that drew broad
backing from others gathered for an industry meeting this week.
Reinsurers, who help insurance companies shoulder the burden
of heavy damage claims from hurricanes or earthquakes, have seen
prices slide due to an oversupply of available capital and
reduced demand from insurance company clients.
Munich Re said prices, terms and conditions for reinsurance
cover remained under pressure across the board, but noted
"decreasing intensity" of the downward trend in recent contracts
signed with insurance company clients.
"This is not a trend that goes into the reverse direction;
it was (just) a slower rate reduction," Munich Re board member
Torsten Jeworrek said.
"Price competition is not over," he added.
Swiss Re told Reuters last month that it saw
prices stabilising at an acceptable level.
Ratings agencies say reinsurance prices are likely to fall
by single digit percentages again next year, after double-digit
declines over the last couple of years.
"There is no convincing sign that a floor has been reached,"
said Fitch insurance analyst Martyn Street.
The price drop was hitting profitability and undermining
reinsurers' Return on Equity, which Fitch estimates will slip to
10.6 in 2016 from an expected 11.0 this year and 11.8 last year.
"We're on a downward glide path and as we get closer to 10
percent that could cause us to change our view on the rating
outlook," Street said. The rating outlook now is stable.
Reinsurers were unlikely to see much relief from the price
pressure soon, because new entrants such as pension funds, who
invest in specialty bonds that compete with traditional
reinsurers, were willing and able to accept relatively lower
returns on their investments, said Rafal Walkiewicz of broker
Willis.
"The flatter pricing cycle is going to stay with us for a
long period of time," Walkiewicz said.
Reinsurers have been trying to hold the line against further
price declines - showing "discipline" in the industry jargon -
as prices were close to the minimum that reinsurers could accept
for the risks they were taking on, credit rating agencies said.
Munich Re has said it preferred not to renew business where
prices were inadequate, letting top line premiums fall.
"It's only a matter of time before further price reductions
will translate into a decline in earnings of our industry."
Jeworrek said.
"When you see worse or even negative results in earnings,
then the pressure (for discipline) will come not only from the
rating agencies, but also from the shareholders," Jeworrek said.
