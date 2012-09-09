MONACO, Sept 9 Munich Re expects
reinsurance prices and conditions will be largely stable when it
renews billions of euros worth of contracts with its insurance
company clients at the start of 2013, though economic risks
complicate the outlook.
The world's biggest reinsurer said in a statement on Sunday
that there is "sufficient capacity" in the market for now, a
view that chimes with industry observers who predict the supply
of reinsurance will exceed demand in the coming months, capping
reinsurers' room to raise prices.
Credit rating agency Moody's, for example, calculated that
about $6 billion in new capital has entered the already
adequately capitalised reinsurance sector since 2011.
"Excess capital tends to drive down revenues and margins,"
Moody's said.
The reinsurance industry saw one of its costliest years ever
in 2011, when earthquakes ravaged Japan and New Zealand, storms
blasted the United States and floods swamped Thai industrial
parks, but the effect on reinsurance prices has faded.
Munich Re said its prediction of flat prices and conditions
also applied to natural catastrophe reinsurance, barring major
losses such as from hurricanes or earthquakes that could cause
prices to suddenly spike higher.
Prices in casualty business were also expected to stabilise
or increase only slightly, with profitability in the segment
already being squeezed by the effects of low interest rates,
which are being held down by global central banks in the hopes
of spurring the economy.
"With negative real interest rates, this pressure will
intensify, since claims payments that rise due to inflation can
only be partly compensated for by investment gains," Munich Re
said in a statement released for the annual meeting of the
reinsurance industry being held in Monte Carlo.
"This must be factored into our pricing, particularly for
long-term business," the company added.
Low interest rates on government bonds, the main destination
for insurers' investments, coupled with financial market
volatility from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, have
stifled investment income and forced insurers to concentrate on
turning a profit from underwriting alone.
"More than ever, our industry faces the challenge of
achieving stable earnings in its core business and further
reducing its dependency on the investment result," said Munich
Re board member Torsten Jeworrek in the statement.
Munich Re was carefully matching assets to liabilities and
taking other operational steps to minimise the fallout from a
range of economic risks, including the withdrawal of a country
from the euro zone, a government insolvency, a surge in
inflation and possible deflation.
"Munich Re regards the stabilisation of the euro zone as one
of today's most burning political tasks," Jeworrek said.
"We have to prepare ourselves at the same time for very
different scenarios."
