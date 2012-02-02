FRANKFURT Feb 2 Munich Re beat expectations with net profit of 710 million euros ($937 million) in 2011, helped by favourable tax effects from the reinsurer's big damage claim payouts last year.

The result, which is before deduction of minority interests, compares with the 590 million euro average of four estimates in a Reuters poll and is sharply down from net profit of 2.43 billion euros in 2010.

The average of 15 estimates for net profit after minorities in the poll was 610 million euros.

The world's biggest reinsurer said in a statement it planned to keep its dividend for 2011 steady at 6.25 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)