By Jonathan Gould
BADEN-BADEN, Germany Oct 21 Munich Re
and Hannover Re expect their pricing power
to be undiminished when renewing risk cover contracts with
insurers in coming weeks, playing down the threat of competition
from pension funds offering to provide cover.
Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, said it was well
positioned for negotiations with insurance companies for new
contracts that take effect on Jan. 1.
"Munich Re expects prices ... to remain largely stable,"
board member Ludger Arnoldussen told a media briefing at the
southern German spa resort of Baden-Baden, venue for planned
talks between the two sides.
Many observers have suggested reinsurance prices would come
under pressure in 2014 as pension funds, seeking higher returns
at a time of low interest rates, enter the market to provide
backup cover on major risks such as storms and earthquakes.
Monday's comments from reinsurers, which provide a financial
backstop against big claims from such events in exchange for
part of the profit, echo remarks they made last month.
Yet Munich Re has also previously estimated that
"alternative" capital from the likes of pension funds to cover
natural catastrophe risks is expected to rise to $75 billion
dollars or 25 percent of the market for that risk in 2016, from
17 percent last year.
Broker Willis Re said the increasing supply of
reinsurance cover was helping create a buyer's market for
European insurance companies.
Insurance categories that have not seen major losses are
likely to see prices fall by 5 to 10 percent in
property-catastrophe business, said Willis Re International
Chief Executive Tony Melia.
But reinsurers said prices in Germany, Europe's largest
market, would reflect loss claims for flooding and hail storms
in June and July which cost insurers billions of euros, much of
which they passed on to reinsurers.
"I would expect prices to reflect the loss experience, so (I
would expect) an upward movement in prices," Arnoldussen said.
LOCAL EXPOSURE
While some insurers had very high local exposure to the hail
storms and were hit particularly badly by claims, Arnoldussen
said the event was likely to prompt a wider review by insurers
of the amount of reinsurance cover they buy.
Munich Re itself has pencilled in claims of 180 million
euros ($247 million) for the hail storms in late July, of which
160 million was allocated to its reinsurance business and 20
million to its insurance unit Ergo.
For the June floods, Munich Re sees its share of insured
damage at 230 million euros, with a hit of 180 million in
reinsurance and 50 million at Ergo. It is due to update the
figures with its third-quarter results on Nov. 7.
Pension funds have had a significant effect in the U.S.
reinsurance market, particularly for covering risks such as
hurricanes in Florida.
"In European markets, I think this is going to be limited,"
Anoldussen said, mainly because the relative price level for
reinsuring European wind storm risks was much less attractive
than U.S. wind storm exposures.
"The U.S. is basically the home turf of alternative
capital," Anoldussen said. "There will be some effects in other
peak exposures as well but to a much lesser extent."
Michael Pickel, a board member at Hannover Re, also played
down the threat from alternative capital investors, saying it
would probably remain restricted to natural catastrophe risks
such as wind storms.
"You have to be able to model it," he said, referring to the
sophisticated mathematical models the industry uses to assess
risks and determine prices.
Other reinsurers at the Baden-Baden meeting agreed, noting
many small and medium-sized insurers saw the advice and service
they get from reinsurers over the long term as at least as
important as price in buying reinsurance cover.
Forecasts of the impact of alternative capital were
overblown, said one reinsurance executive. "The hype we have
right now is temporary," he said.