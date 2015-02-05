FRANKFURT Feb 5 German reinsurer Munich Re raised its dividend for 2014 by more than expected to 7.75 euros per share from 7.25 euros, after posting full year net profit in line with expectations in a difficult reinsurance market.

The world's largest reinsurer said preliminary net profit for 2014 was around 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion), down slightly from 3.3 billion the previous year but in line with the average expectation in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Analysts on average had expected Munich Re to raise its dividend to 7.45 euros per share, with the highest forecast at 7.54 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)