* 2014 net profit in line with expectations at 3.2 bln eur
* 2014 dividend 7.75 euros a share vs forecast 7.54 euros
* Jan 1 renewed business volume -9.5 pct, prices -1.3 pct
* Share down 1 pct vs flat blue chips
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Feb 5 Munich Re predicted
a third year of falling profits in 2015 amid low interest rates
and declining reinsurance prices, and sought to mollify
investors with a higher dividend and hints of another share
buyback plan.
The world's largest reinsurer said on Thursday it was
unlikely to reach a net profit of 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion)
this year, after making 3.2 billion in 2014.
"It would be unrealistic to expect, adjusted for everything,
again a 3 billion number under these circumstances," finance
chief Joerg Schneider told a conference call.
Munich Re's shares fell 1 percent to 180.05 euros by 1320
GMT, lagging a flat German DAX index.
Big reinsurers are having trouble putting capital to work
amid fierce competition and falling prices for the risk cover
they provide insurance company clients, preferring instead to
cut business volume rather than prices.
Unable to invest excess cash in their core businesses, they
are returning it to shareholders.
Munich Re raised its 2014 dividend more than expected to
7.75 euros per share and hinted it could follow its plan to buy
back 1 billion euros of its own shares by April 23 with more
purchases.
"Our capital position is very strong and we have emphasised
for a number of years that in addition to high dividends, we
consider share buybacks very normal," Schneider said, adding no
decision on a further buyback had been taken.
Equinet analyst Philipp Haessler said he expected another
buyback to be announced, possibly with final fourth-quarter
results on March 11.
TOUGH MARKET
The tough reinsurance market was evident in contracts Munich
Re hammered out with insurance companies that took effect on
Jan. 1, when it renewed more than half of its property casualty
reinsurance business.
The volume of business dropped 9.5 percent to around 8.5
billion euros, while prices fell 1.3 percent, the German firm
said, contrasting with peer Hannover Re which managed
a 1 percent gain in premiums in January.
"Overcapacity and a relatively low number of major natural
catastrophes in 2014 added to the competitive pressure, above
all in catastrophe business," Munich Re said, adding the market
environment for reinsurance was unlikely to change much in the
months ahead.
JP Morgan analyst Michael Huttner said the modest drop in
prices in the Jan. 1 renewals showed Munich Re was maintaining
discipline in underwriting.
"This should support continued underwriting profitability in
2015, while the reduction in premium volumes releases capital,"
he added.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener; Editing by Thomas
Atkins and Mark Potter)