FRANKFURT May 8 Munich Re posted net
profit after minorities of 780 million euros ($1 billion) in the
first quarter, in line with expectations, helped by rising
investment income and low damage claims.
The world's biggest reinsurance company had been expected to
deliver net profit of 776 million euros, the average of 10
forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.
"Despite the still difficult economic situation, we are
optimistic for 2012 and are aiming for a profit for the year of
around 2.5 billion euros," Chief Financial Officer Joerg
Schneider said in a statement.
Munich Re swung back to a profit from a year-earlier loss,
when earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand and flooding in
Australia racked up billions of euros in damage claims.
Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said on April 26 that
net profit would come to more than 750 million euros in the
first quarter.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)