HANOVER, Germany Feb 4 Munich Re
raised its dividend to 7.25 euros per share from 7.00 euros
after reporting a surprise rise in 2013 net profit that was
above the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and
brokerages.
The world's biggest reinsurer posted preliminary full year
net profit of 3.3 billion euros ($4.5 billion), which was helped
by lower than expected damage claims and the release of reserves
built up against anticipated claims.
The figure compared with the 3.03 billion euro average of 16
estimates in a Reuters poll, and is up from earnings of 3.2
billion euros in 2012, which also saw below average losses from
big damage claims. The highest forecast in the poll was for net
profit of 3.23 billion euros in 2013. Poll:
($1 = 0.7397 euros)
