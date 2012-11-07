Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT Nov 7 Munich Re's freshly upgraded net profit target of around 3 billion euros ($3.84 billion) for 2012 may be "conservative," the reinsurer's chief financial officer Joerg Schneider said on Wednesday.
In a conference call with journalists, Schneider declined to predict by how much the world's biggest reinsurer might raise its dividend for 2012, saying any increase would be done "with judgement".
Munich Re paid a dividend of 6.25 euros per share in 2011.
He was speaking after the group reported forecast-beating third-quarter results. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.