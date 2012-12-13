BRIEF-Teck reports redemption of $214 mln principal amount of notes
* Teck announces redemption of us$214 million principal amount of notes
Dec 13 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $311 million of net inflows in the week ended Dec. 12, down slightly from $489 million of inflows in the prior week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at about $604 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* Teck announces redemption of us$214 million principal amount of notes
* Royal Gold expands revolving credit facility and pays down another $50 million of debt