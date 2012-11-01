Nov 1 Some of the 174 measures on ballots in 37
states in Tuesday's presidential election could impact key state
credit factors, such as debt, finances and management, Fitch
Ratings said on Thursday.
Measures crowding ballots include bond authorizations and
gambling expansion, as well as proposals to increase or limit
taxes, the rating agency said.
"The fact that so many states are seeking voter input on
taxes attests to the continued political sensitivity of revenue
raising in the current tight budgeting environment," said Fitch
Managing Director Laura Porter in a statement.