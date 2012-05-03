May 3 The board that writes rules for the U.S. municipal bond market on Thursday clarified its suggestion to regulate so-called "broker's brokers" after groups expressed alarm the proposal could be overly broad and unnecessary.

But the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board stood firm that the brokers, a group of broker-dealers who trade on behalf of other broker-dealers, need further oversight and "more explicit direction."

Specifically, the board said federal enforcement agencies are noticing "trading patterns that indicate some market participants may misuse the role of the broker's broker" when providing liquidity in the secondary market.

That, in turn, could cause retail customers "who liquidate municipal securities by means of broker's brokers to receive unfair prices," it said in a letter defending its proposal to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The board, a self-regulatory organization made up of bankers, issuers and advisers, writes the rules that the SEC enforces. Because of this unique relationship, the SEC must approve any new rules or rule changes from the board. Over the last year, the MSRB has beefed up its investor protections, especially for retail customers.

It said a rule just for broker's brokers was needed given that when enforcement agencies allege misdeeds, they "are sometimes met with the argument by the alleged violators that they have not been properly put on notice of the type of conduct that is considered unfair."

On Thursday, the board filed amendments with the SEC that clarified the rule would only prohibit a broker from accepting a new bid or changing a bid from a client after it notified the client it was the highest bidder.

The original proposal could have been read as prohibiting taking new bids or changing bids from any bidders after one had been informed of making the highest bid.

The amendments also explained that a broker's broker is an intermediary in a trade - buying from a seller and then selling to a bidder - and is prohibited from engaging in proprietary trading.

Dealers had submitted comments to the SEC that they were concerned the proposal would overreach in terms of pricing and trading, that its record keeping requirements were burdensome, and that existing rules were sufficient for keeping broker-dealers in line.

They will be able to comment on the amendments for a month after they are published in the Federal Register, and the MSRB hopes the rule will be in effect six months after approval by the SEC.