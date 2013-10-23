BRIEF-Axovant Sciences announces pricing of $125 mln public offering of common shares
* Axovant sciences ltd. Announces pricing of $125m public offering of common shares
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 California sold $2.28 billion of its general obligation bonds after institutional investors scooped up the debt on Tuesday, the state's treasurer's office said.
The state began its sale with a retail order period on Monday, offering $2.2 billion of its GO bonds. Retail investors ordered $563 million of the debt, or about 27 percent of $2.09 billion in tax-exempt bonds sold.
Final yields for the sale's tax-exempt GO bonds - rated A1 by Moody's and A by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings - included a 3.19 percent yield on a 10-year maturity, up four basis points from Monday's retail order period, and 4.89 percent for a 30-year maturity, down three basis points from Monday.
Yields on top-rated 10-year municipal bonds on Tuesday slipped four basis points from Monday to 2.57 percent, while yields on top-rated 30-year munis also fell four basis points to 4.19 percent, according to Thomson Reuters unit MMD.
In addition to tax-exempt debt, California's deal included $186.5 million in taxable bonds. Yields on those bonds were 1.09 percent for their November 2016 maturity and 1.657 percent for their November 2017 maturity.
The sale's proceeds will go to a variety of projects and to refund debt. State Treasurer Bill Lockyer said in a statement that $723 million of the refunding bonds sold would save the state $122 million.
California's deal was its biggest GO offer since April, when the state sold $2.72 billion of its GO debt in a deal upsized by $668 million in response to strong demand.
California also sold $2.47 billion of its GO debt in March and followed its April GO offer by selling $5.5 billion of revenue anticipation notes in August to raise money for its cash-flow needs. Yields on the notes sold in August were the lowest California had seen in more than 40 years.
After a long history of budget deficits, California is projected to have a surplus in its current fiscal year, the result of belt-tightening, a gradual improvement in the state economy and new revenue from voter-approved tax increases last year.
S&P and Fitch upgraded California this year.
* Axovant sciences ltd. Announces pricing of $125m public offering of common shares
PARIS, April 11 Altice, the telecoms and cable holding company owned by billionaire Patrick Drahi, kicked off on Tuesday the formal process for the initial public offering (IPO) of its U.S. activities in New York.