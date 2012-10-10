SAN FRANCISCO Oct 9 Moody's Investors Service
said on Tuesday it placed under review for downgrade
lease-backed obligation and general obligation ratings of
several California cities and downgraded the pension obligation
bonds of eight cities and one pooled financing in state.
The moves affect $14.3 billion of debt and come amid
concerns among some credit rating analysts about California's
economy and the willingness of financially distressed cities in
the most populous U.S. state to pay their debts.
"The reviews and downgrades reflect a combination of
fundamental economic pressures in the state, the different way
in which various revenue sources have been affected and the
factors that influence a city's ability and willingness to pay
the obligations backed by these revenue sources," Moody's said
in a statement.
"Most affect securities that are paid from a city's general
funds and do not benefit from a specific pledged revenue
source," the rating agency said, noting it identified the
securities as part of review launched in August of the credit
standing of 95 cities it rates in California.
Moody's said recent bankruptcy filings by a handful of
cities in California "demonstrate that the willingness of some
cities to continue to cut costs and associated municipal
services to pay debt obligations may be eroding."
The rating agency said it is reviewing for downgrade 27
cities' lease-backed obligations backed by general funds.
Additionally, the pension obligation bonds of nine issuers
were downgraded. Eight, along with one other city's pension
obligation bonds, remain under review for possible further
downgrade.
Moody's said it also placed under review for downgrade the
general obligation ratings of nine cities, eight rated in the
'Aaa' to 'Aa' range.
At the same time, Moody's placed the general obligation bond
ratings of Los Angeles and San Francisco under review for
upgrade, reflecting their "significant tax bases that have
demonstrated relative resiliency during the economic and
property market downturns."