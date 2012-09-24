SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 California's treasurer
aims to wrap up the sale of $1.55 billion in general obligation
bonds on Monday, after opening it to institutions a day ahead of
schedule and following retail investors scooping up nearly
two-thirds of the debt since Friday.
Institutions were scheduled to begin placing orders for the
bonds on Tuesday, but State Treasurer Bill Lockyer's office
began taking their orders on Monday, according to a market
source.
The source said the sale's 30-year bonds had a yield of 3.75
percent, unchanged from Friday, the first day of the sale's
retail order period.
As of Monday morning, retail investors had placed orders for
about $1 billion of the debt, according Tom Dresslar, a
spokesman for Lockyer.
On Friday, retail investors ordered about $809 million of
the debt, which municipal debt investors had been eagerly
anticipating.
California's GO bonds are rated A1 by Moody's Investors
Service and A-minus by both Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
and Fitch Ratings.
California's sale will raise $1 billion for public works
projects and $550 million to refund existing debt.