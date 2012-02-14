SAN FRANCISCO Feb 14 Standard & Poor's on
Tuesday said California is on track to
possibly win a higher credit rating because of action taken to
close budget gaps, and the ratings agency revised its outlook to
positive from stable on all long-term and underlying ratings.
California is "poised for credit improvement - and
potentially a higher rating - pending its ability to better
align its cash performance and budget assumptions," Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Gabriel Petek said in a statement.
"We believe that by downsizing its spending base, the state
has corrected a significant portion of its budget imbalance,"
Petek added.
S&P also affirmed its A-minus long-term rating on more than
$73 billion of general obligation debt of California, the most
populous U.S. state.
Rick Ashburn, chief investment officer of Creekside Partners
in Lafayette, California, called the action overdue.
"This to me indicates that S&P is finally realizing that
they have been wrong," Ashburn said. "Our view has always been
that the state was nowhere near as poor a credit as S&P was
suggesting. We consider California general obligation bonds
'money good.'"
"We've always viewed California munis at least two letter
grades above where they are," Ashburn said. "I think the
national market has traded them that way as well."
California's finances and the politics surrounding them have
been notoriously messy but the state has reliably paid its debt,
making it a favorite with many investors, Ashburn said.
The spread for 10-year California general obligation bonds
over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale has
narrowed to the lowest level in a year, according to MMD, a unit
of Thomson Reuters. A narrower spread indicates a perception of
lower risk.
Top-rated, 10-year bonds on the scale are yielding 1.83
percent versus 2.54 percent for California bonds, resulting in a
71 basis point spread, the smallest spread over the last 12
months. The spread has fallen steadily after hitting a high over
the 12-month period of 127 basis points in October.
CASH A CONCERN
S&P's generally positive tone regarding California, however,
caught some in the muni market by surprise.
"California - that's surprising because I've heard tax
receipts are lower than expected," said David Manges, a managing
director with BNY Mellon Capital Markets in Pittsburgh.
Lawmakers recently learned the state was running low on
cash, requiring quick legislation to approve borrowing from
internal funds. Treasurer Bill Lockyer's office also is
preparing a private placement later this month of up to $1
billion in revenue anticipation notes to raise cash.
Lockyer also plans to sell about $2 billion in general
obligation bonds in a refunding deal.
Dick Larkin, director of credit analysis at Herbert J. Sims
& Co Inc, said in a statement that while he does not fear a debt
default by California, "the timing of this rating action is
curious, at best.
"In my opinion, S&P's rating action is either vastly forward
looking, or oblivious to real-time cash-flow problems for the
State of California that do not warrant consideration of an
upgrade until their budget is truly stabilized," Larkin
added. "I feel the latter is true, and I am at a loss as to what
prompted today's decision by S&P."
S&P said its low A-minus rating on California reflects
concern about cash shortfalls, and a higher rating depends on
the state's ability to "better align its cash performance and
budget assumptions. We think the groundwork is in place for
this, but improvement to state liquidity has yet to fully
materialize."
Petek, the S&P analyst, said one positive as state leaders
begin to tackle a $9.2 billion budget gap is California's
relatively new process allowing lawmakers to approve no-tax-hike
budgets with a simple majority vote.
Previously, the two-thirds majority vote required to pass
budgets with tax increases allowed the legislature's Republican
minority to hold the budget hostage.
"The majority vote budget process - as demonstrated for
fiscal 2012 - also helps reduce the state's risk of very late
budget enactment in our view," Petek said. "Late budgets had
previously been a recurring source of liquidity stress because,
without a budget, the state is generally precluded from pursuing
its regular annual cash flow borrowing."
California's revenue could improve as its economy recovers
from its brutal downturn and if measures urging tax increases
qualify for the November ballot and voters approve them.