SAN FRANCISCO Feb 14 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday said California is on track to possibly win a higher credit rating because of action taken to close budget gaps, and the ratings agency revised its outlook to positive from stable on all long-term and underlying ratings.

California is "poised for credit improvement - and potentially a higher rating - pending its ability to better align its cash performance and budget assumptions," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gabriel Petek said in a statement.

"We believe that by downsizing its spending base, the state has corrected a significant portion of its budget imbalance," Petek added.

S&P also affirmed its A-minus long-term rating on more than $73 billion of general obligation debt of California, the most populous U.S. state.

Rick Ashburn, chief investment officer of Creekside Partners in Lafayette, California, called the action overdue.

"This to me indicates that S&P is finally realizing that they have been wrong," Ashburn said. "Our view has always been that the state was nowhere near as poor a credit as S&P was suggesting. We consider California general obligation bonds 'money good.'"

"We've always viewed California munis at least two letter grades above where they are," Ashburn said. "I think the national market has traded them that way as well."

California's finances and the politics surrounding them have been notoriously messy but the state has reliably paid its debt, making it a favorite with many investors, Ashburn said.

The spread for 10-year California general obligation bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale has narrowed to the lowest level in a year, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters. A narrower spread indicates a perception of lower risk.

Top-rated, 10-year bonds on the scale are yielding 1.83 percent versus 2.54 percent for California bonds, resulting in a 71 basis point spread, the smallest spread over the last 12 months. The spread has fallen steadily after hitting a high over the 12-month period of 127 basis points in October.

CASH A CONCERN

S&P's generally positive tone regarding California, however, caught some in the muni market by surprise.

"California - that's surprising because I've heard tax receipts are lower than expected," said David Manges, a managing director with BNY Mellon Capital Markets in Pittsburgh.

Lawmakers recently learned the state was running low on cash, requiring quick legislation to approve borrowing from internal funds. Treasurer Bill Lockyer's office also is preparing a private placement later this month of up to $1 billion in revenue anticipation notes to raise cash.

Lockyer also plans to sell about $2 billion in general obligation bonds in a refunding deal.

Dick Larkin, director of credit analysis at Herbert J. Sims & Co Inc, said in a statement that while he does not fear a debt default by California, "the timing of this rating action is curious, at best.

"In my opinion, S&P's rating action is either vastly forward looking, or oblivious to real-time cash-flow problems for the State of California that do not warrant consideration of an upgrade until their budget is truly stabilized," Larkin added. "I feel the latter is true, and I am at a loss as to what prompted today's decision by S&P."

S&P said its low A-minus rating on California reflects concern about cash shortfalls, and a higher rating depends on the state's ability to "better align its cash performance and budget assumptions. We think the groundwork is in place for this, but improvement to state liquidity has yet to fully materialize."

Petek, the S&P analyst, said one positive as state leaders begin to tackle a $9.2 billion budget gap is California's relatively new process allowing lawmakers to approve no-tax-hike budgets with a simple majority vote.

Previously, the two-thirds majority vote required to pass budgets with tax increases allowed the legislature's Republican minority to hold the budget hostage.

"The majority vote budget process - as demonstrated for fiscal 2012 - also helps reduce the state's risk of very late budget enactment in our view," Petek said. "Late budgets had previously been a recurring source of liquidity stress because, without a budget, the state is generally precluded from pursuing its regular annual cash flow borrowing."

California's revenue could improve as its economy recovers from its brutal downturn and if measures urging tax increases qualify for the November ballot and voters approve them.